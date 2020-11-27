CCAP Livingstonia Synod Implicated In Charcoal Smuggling

By Everister Lungu

The impounded vehicle

Mzimba, November 27, Mana: Mzimba Police has impounded a CCAP Livingstonia Synod 5-tone vehicle with 133 bags of charcoal.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency Thursday, Assistant Superintendent Rodwell Ziyaya said police officers came across the Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter registration number Mz 47 at 12:05 am at Chanthomba Township at Mzimba Boma.

He said the vehicle was driven by Frank Gondwe and it carried 133 bags of charcoal and five passengers.

Ziyaya said the suspects were arrested after it was discovered that they were smuggling charcoal from Zambia.

He said the six suspects have been charged with two counts of importation and possession of forest produce without permit and trafficking in forest produce without permit contrary to Section 68 and 73 of Forest Amendment Act.

The arrest comes two weeks after Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources, Nancy Tembo visited Perekezi and Chimaliro forests where she appealed to traditional leaders and communities to report to relevant authorities those engaged in illegal activities in the forests.

The accused are Cecilia Gama, 22, from Chanthomba Township, Hellena Chirwa, 22, from Chanunkha Shawa Jere Village, Judith Hara, 25, from Jambasi Village, Jessy Nyirenda, 34, from Nkosi Village, Frank Gondwe, 39, from Mkhuzo Jere Village all in Paramount Chief M’mbelwa in Mzimba and Ester Khoza aged 35 who hails from T.A. Kakhobwe in Ntcheu District.