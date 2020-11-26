BJ Caught Pants Down Lying to APM…Wants To Stop Callista’s Memorial Mass For Bingu

Callista Mutharika during a previous memorial service for Bingu

Some people will never change! Beleaguered DPP Spokesman Brown Mpinganjira aka BJ has been caught pants down lying to DPP President Peter Mutharika on the status of Mpumulo wa Bata, the resting place for former President the late Bingu Mutharika.

The late Bingu Mutharika’s widow Callista Mutharika wants to hold a memorial service for her late husband on December 5, 2020 at the Mausoleum but this did not go down well with BJ.

Callista fell off with his brother in law APM politically. BJ then wrote APM on the issue of Callista using Mpumulo wa Bata with so many lies.

“Your Excellency, I need to speak to you Sir about Mpumulo wa Bata at Ndata.

“The social media was yesterday awash with lies that the place is derelict, that the family and the party are not looking after the place.Some of our regional officials: Mr Yona Mlotha, Mr Rudo Chimbalawala, Mr Charles Kadziwe and Mr Blessings Nangowa went to investigate at Ndata.”

Mutharika and Mpinganjira

“The place is not that unkempt but Callista has asked the Catholic church kwa Goliati to have mass in memory of Late Bingu on Saturday 5 Dec and so they are creating all this hype on the social media for them to be seen to be concerned about Late Bingu’s resting place. This effectively will be a function for utm and chilima will be there,” reads BJ message to APM in part.

“We are therefore planning as a party to preempt them by holding our own clean up function this Saturday 28 Nov.The team who went there have also discovered that the place is in darkness in the night because of an electrical fault. We need to have this rectified.”

“This is what I want to talk to Your Excellency about. Respectfully, BJ,” reads the message.

But insiders said BJ is always known of lies and this too is a lie because the memorial mass was not going to happen at Mpumulo wa Bata considering the tense relationship between Callista and APM.

“BJ will never stop lying, will he? If we are failing to take care of the late Bingu Mutharika’s resting place then we should not blame other people,” said a DPP guru who refused to be named.