All Set For Mr. Splash Geoffrey Kapusa’s Wedding This Saturday In Blantyre

Malawi’s celebrated TV personality Geoffrey Kapusa, popularly known as Mr splash is set to tie a knot with his long time sweat-heart Mary Chande Mhone this coming Saturday in Blantyre.

According to information at hand, the wedding will be officiated at St. Columba CCAP Church and the reception will be held at Soche East Hall.

Kapusa was fired from MBC for allegedly warning management to desist from launching propaganda scheme against Malawi Congress Party ahead of the May 21, 2019 general election.

He later joined Mibawa Television before moving to Times Television where he worked for few months.

While Mary Chande Mhone once worked for Joy radio of Atupele Muluzi before moving to Capital FM radio.