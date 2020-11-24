Malawian Woman In For Faking Daughter’s Death

The Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 34-year-old woman for faking the death of her own daughter in a bid to get money.

The suspect, Caroline Mwale, was arrested on Monday afternoon at Kamuzu Central Hospital’s mortuary.

Mwale, whose husband is in South Africa, called her husband’s relatives, informing them that her 13-year-old daughter had died at the hospital.

The relatives immediately bought a coffin and ferried it to the mortuary to carry the ‘remains’ of the child for burial at Beni Village, Traditional Authority Chadza in the district.

The suspect, however, was seen mourning hysterically before she revealed that she was lying and that her daughter was still alive and is in Kasungu.

Police were called and arrested the suspect. She will be taken to the court soon to answer a charge of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

The suspect Mwale comes from Chindomo Village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District.