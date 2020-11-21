Abida Mia Hails CFAO for Donation of Vehicle for Breast Cancer Fight

MIA receiving the donation on behalf on Malawi Govt

The most rural places of Malawi where womenfolk have inadequate knowledge about the reality of cancer will now be reached through the donation of vehicle, which CFAO has donated to Chatinkha Maternal Care Ward (CHAMACA) and was received by Deputy Minister of Lands and Urban Development Abida Mia.

Expressing gratitude in her capacity as Guest of Honour, Mia who is also Parliamentarian for Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency said, in partnering with CHAMACA, CFAO has shown commitment to corporate responsibility and the fight against cancer of women in Malawi.

The Deputy Minister said, in recognition of the importance of this drive, CFAO has joined forces with CHAMACA in assisting with the branded vehicle.

“This vehicle will assist us to reach out to the most rural areas,” said Mia and continued: “This initiative has come at the right time.”

The Deputy Minister indicated that CHAMACA has no transport of its own and that they depend on donations from generous citizens.

She therefore called on other potential donors to emulate the good example of donating towards women cancer that has a background of causing many deaths of women and girls.The branded vehicle is worthy 39 million kwacha.

Among key speakers was CHAMACA representative, Professor Frank Taulo who announced that the vehicle would make a big difference in the fight against women cancer in the country.

He challenged that of all the cancers, it was found cervical cancer is the most preventable and curable and that it was surprising to see that in Malawi, the cancer in question was the cause of death among women.

Founded in the 90’s, CHAMACA a grouping of medical and health practitioners aims at fighting cancers in women like cervical and breast cancer.

The grouping is currently embarking on fundraising initiaves with the core essence of bringing awareness about cancers in women inorder to prevent through early screening.