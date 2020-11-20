High Court Orders Mutharika, Muhara To Cover Costs Incurred In Chief Justice Saga

Part of the ruling

High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire has ordered former president Peter Mutharika and former Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Lloyd Muhara to cover costs incurred in the chief justice case.

In his judgement today Justice Mkandawire said the two being seasoned lawyers they should have been conversant with the fundamentals of law.

Judge Mkandawire has therefore ordered the Register of the Malawi Judiciary to assess the legal costs.

The two were faulted by the court months ago after they had tried to send Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice Edward Twea on leave pending their retirement.

Mutharika, Muhara: To pay costs

The court however, gave a chance to the two to be heard before a determination on the costs was made.

Judge Mkandawire has since ruled that the two settle the costs personally to the claimants, who are HRDC, Magistrates association ,Women Lawyers Association of Malawi and Malawi Law Society.

Khumbo Soko, lawyer representing the claimants reveals that soon the legal team shall start assessing the costs to be served to the two.