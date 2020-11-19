South Arabia Powerful Minister Lands In Malawi For Chakwera Amidst Jerusalem Controversy

Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud: To hold bilateral talks with Chakwera

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud is in the country to have bilateral talks with His Excellency the State President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka.

The visit by the powerful Saudi Arabian Foreign Affairs Minister follows a controversial decision by President Lazarus Chakwera to open a Malawian Embassy at the disputed Jerusalem in Israel.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an ally of The Palestine Authority which opposes Israel’s occupation or East Jerusalem and considers East Jerusalem as the Capital of its future state.

A couple of weeks ago Chakwera plunged Malawi into a diplomatic standoff with the Arab world by deciding to drag the country into the decades old Arab-Palestine counter nationalism fight.

Many international relations experts believe that the Saudi Arabian Foreign Affairs Minister is meeting Chakwera to express the disappointment of the Arab World with Chakwera decision to open and Embassy in Jerusalem.

Two days ago Chakwera also become embroiled in another Diplomatic spat with with South Africa when his presidential Chartered plane was implicated in the escape of Malawi’s controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri from Money laundering and fraud charges in South Africa.

Chakwera and his entourage to South Africa for a state visit were detained and rigorously searched on suspicion is engineering the escape of Bushiri. South Africa has threatened unspecified action for those involved in the disappearance of Bushiri from South Africa