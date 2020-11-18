Interpol Pounces On Bushiri: To Sent Back to South Africa For Trial

Heavily armed Police last night stormed the house of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in Area 44, Lilongwe to arrest him after receiving a warrant of arrest from the International Police (Interpol).

Our sources close to the matter confided in us that the 15 armed Police officers did not find the prophet at home.

The Prophet has run away from South Africa after jumping bail for fraud and money laundering charges.Our sources say Bushiri has since handed himself to Police headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe this morning.

The South African security agencies alerted Interpol for the Prophet to get arrested and sent back to South Africa to face trial hence the action of Malawi Police last night.