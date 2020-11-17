PASTOR SALANJE WRITES: God Is Cleaning His House, He Is Punishing Fake Prophets For Doing Evil Things Behind The Bible

BY PASTOR HASTINGS SALANJE

I would like to refute the sentiments that the Gospel is under attack, no is not under attack but the people who have been using the bible to do evil things are the ones who are under attack.

You can not use the name of God to do evil things, God will never tolerate such behavior in his kingdom.

THE BIBLE SAYS”Thou shalt not use the name of the Lord thy God in vain; for the Lord will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain”.

Exodus 20:7When you put someone in a coffin or wheelchair and use the name of God that you are healing, or raising them from the dead yet they are not dead or sick, is the greatest offense against the name God.

When you put fire in the church or lie to fly in the air , or paint people who are wearing jeans and claim that they are angels, using the name of God is the greatest offense against God.

When i saw these things happening, i knew that one day these people will be stopped.

GOD FIGHTS HIS OWN PEOPLE

Don’t think that what is happening today is people fighting Men of God, no but is God fight the evil people who have been doing evil things using his name and the bible, God is not respecter of persons, if you do evil things in the sight of God, God will definitely punish you and stop you.

You are not the first person to be punished by God for doing evil things, if God could fight king David who are we before God? Let us stop wasting time we just need to repent.

WARNING

There are believers who are busy defending such evil things in the church, God is going to punish you together with them.

God is cleaning his house and here you are trying to defend evil, yet deep down your heart you know that these people are wrong.

This is the act of God cleaning his house and some of these churches you will never hear about them again, in this new decade God is doing new things, all the church leaders who were doing bad things are going down whether you want or not.

May God shine on you so that you can understand and know his ways better.AMEN.