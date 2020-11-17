Malawi Police Dismisses ‘Fake‘Recruitment Advert

The Malawi Police Service has dismissed an advert on police recruitment making rounds on social media platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook.

National Police Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent James Kadadzera said the police recruitment vacancy is not yet out.

“The vacancy announcement making rounds on social media is fake and even the spellings can attest to the vacancy announcement being fake,” said Kadadzera in a statement

According to Kadadzera, a fresh vacancy will be released soon and the general public will be notified through radio, TV and newspapers as has always been the case.