Lucius Banda Commends World Vision Malaria Control Program In Balaka

Special Advisor to the President on Youth and Arts, Lucius Banda, has appealed to the people of Balaka to take the Indoor Residual Spray (IRS) programme, popularly known in the village as ‘Mpopela’ seriously.

The initiative which is being championed by World Vision aims to cover 85% of sprayable structures in three targeted districts including Balaka.

Speaking during the launch of the district Clean-Up Day where he was guest of honor, Banda said Balaka is among the districts in Malawi where malaria cases are so rampant.

“I appeal to you all to accommodate and welcome World Vision in your homes. They are coming for a good cause. This will help us to deal with malaria. It is a rare opportunity for Balaka,” says Banda commending World Vision for the program.

In Balaka, World Vision intends to fumigate 132,000structures and similar exercise is being implemented by the organization in NkhataBay and Mangochi districts.

Commenting on the newly launched Clean-Up Day, the Presidential advisor encouraged people of Balaka to always practice sanitation and hygiene to prevent diseases like malaria and cholera.

“Let us clean our environment. Clean environment contributes to good health. Let us all take responsibility. It is our environment. Let us stop littering everywhere. It is good to take care of our surroundings as it helps to prevent diseases that can be caused by unclean of our surroundings” adds Banda appealing to the people of Balaka to support and embrace National Clean-Up Day.

Concurring with Banda, Balaka District Council Chairperson, Councilor Michael Chauluka said the initiative will help to build up health society as he hopes for reduction of malaria cases in the district.

“We are glad for the initiative. Malaria deters development as sick people cannot positively participant in development,” he said.

WV Chief Party, Alexander Chikonga said the National Malaria Control Program is a milestone in combating malaria in Malawi.

“Balaka, Nkhatabay and Mangochi were targeted for IRS because of their unique vulnerabilities where we noted that mosquito nets, on their own, are not enough”, said Chikonga, whose organization distributed over 10 million mosquito nets to Malawians in 2018.

According to 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) report on World Malaria, Malawi is among top 20 countries in Africa where scourge of malaria continues to strike. The two most risk groups are pregnant women and children, according to the report.- By Limbani Chuma Ngwata