Chakwera Resting In Mangochi After Being Nyenkhwelised In South Africa

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is currently in Mangochi where he is resting after a harsh treatment in South Africa.

Chakwera’s Executive Assistant Sean Kampondeni said this during a weekly briefing held in the capital Lilongwe.

“President Lazarus Chakwera left Lilongwe for Mangochi on Sunday afternoon where he will rest for three days.” Kampondeni told The Weekly Brief.

The trip to Mangochi follows the harsh treatment at Waterkloof Air Force Base on Friday when President Chakwera was bullied with an accussation of trying to smuggle out about 30 people who were believed to be members of his advance team that arrived in South Africa first.

One senior government official yesterday confirmed that Chakwera’s presidential jet was grounded for hours at Waterkloof after there was a problem with his suspicious passengers.

“Although we got an anonymous tip that Bushiri was one of those suspicious passengers, he wasn’t there when we searched the plane. We vigorously searched and screen everyone,” the official said.

This forced the president to arrive in the country on the wee hours of Saturday, the first time in the history of the country.

Malawi’s ministry of foreign affairs has however issued a stinging statement criticising South Africa for the way that President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation was treated on leaving the country on Friday after his two-day visit.

It described the treatment as “improper” and that it “breached diplomatic protocols” as well as leading to a long delay.

The statement details extensive checks on the luggage and the president’s plane for “unspecified security reasons”.