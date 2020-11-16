BREAKING NEWS: Nankhumwa Wins First Round, As Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda Throws Out Application By APM

Nankhumwa and Jeff Wa Jeff: Have every reason to dance

High Court Judge Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda has thrown out an application by Peter Mutharika lawyers Samuel Tembenu and Charles Mhango to remove an injunction.

Justice Nyirenda says the injunction obtained by DPP Vice President for the South and Leader of Opposition Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa and three others still stands until the matter is fully heard in court.

This means Honourable Nankhumwa, Grezelder Jeffrey, Jappie Mhango, and Yusuf Nthenda are still DPP members and their respective positions in the party are intact.

The four sought an injunction because they feel their firing was unprocedural and that it violates their right to freedom of opinion.

The ruling also stops the DPP from proceeding with the election of a Leader of Opposition.

Justice Kenyatta has therefore adjourned the hearing of the case to 1st December 2020 when hearing of the case is expected to start.

This follows a request by Hon Tembenu and Charles Mhango representing DPP that they were not ready for the case today as they have not yet consulted APM on the matter.

Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa and colleagues are being represented by Lawyers Gilbert Khonyongwa and Michael Goba Chipeta.