UGI Awards MUST Vice Chancellors’ Best Students

United General Insurance (UGI) Friday awarded six best students in the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Vice Chancellors’ excellence awards.

UGI Chief Executive Officer Bywell Chiwoni who presented the awards together with MUST Vice Chancellor Professor Address Malata said UGI is committed to nurturing Malawi’s effort to rise as an international innovation and technology hub hence their support to the Vice Chancellors’ students excellence awards.

“UGI’s role is to help enable these students’ success through our initiatives and resources. That is why last year we launched a three year K15 million sponsorship here out of which K9 million was set in motion to support needy students to ensure that well that the well deserving students acquire their education and fully contribute to our nation’s economic development through advancement in science and technology.”

“In the same pot, UGI allocated K6million over 3 years for the annual competition, which seeks to stimulate the creative thinking capacities of our students to apply innovation and technology to tackle issues and challenges related to our everyday lives,” said Chiwoni.

Chiwoni said he was confident that the six students namely Nathan Kapelemera, Kingsley Posiyano, Precious Chigamba, Louis Kandiado, Paul Harawa and Solomon Ngwira, will play a vital role in realizing the promise of innovation and technology development in Malawi.

“As UGI, we are proud to be associated with this scholarship. UGI is the innovation leader in the General Insurance Industry with our AutoServe, AutoShield and AutoPrice products, Malawi was the second country after South Africa, to introduce telematics in Southern Africa. Neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe are learning and adopting what we had implemented in 2017. This is why we are in full support of this initiative,” said Chiwoni.

Malata thanked UGI for responding positively to sponsor the Vice Chancellors’ student’s excellence awards.

“The students receiving these excellence awards emerged the best in their programmes in engineering, ICT and medical related programmes. These awards have a way of motivating one to aim higher and propel you to greater levels of academic excellence. It is my hope that the awardees we have today, will experience the same,” said Malata.

She advised fellow students to emulate the example set by the six students.

A representative of the awardees, Precious Chigamba, a Fourth year Medical microbiology student thanked UGI for the awards and also hailed their lecturers for imparting knowledge in them.

“We promise to keep working hard,” said Chigamba.

The students got miniatures and K380, 000 cash each from UGI.