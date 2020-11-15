JOSHUA CHISA MBELE WRITES: Send Back The Fugitive, We Have A Lot To Lose

Prophet Bushiri and his wife appearing in court. Photo: Pertunia

Damage Control

The successful State Visit of President Chakwera to South Africa is shrouded in criminal conduct of one idiot.

Business Community in South Africa is on the edge. To believe the Minister of Finance who has insinuated that Bushiri fled South Africa with our President assistance OR to see for themselves that indeed our President or any of his entourage NEVER assisted him. NEVER part of the plot.

Here is a sad part. It is alleged that Hon Mkaka, our Minister of Foreign Affairs met Bushiri on Tuesday. Bushiri fled on Wednesday. The innuendo goes further to say, the Intelligence Services in South Africa picked that up. Hence President Chakwera flight was delayed. They searched the entire aircraft, every cargo, every suitcase to make sure the fugitive was not traveling with the President.

As a citizen of this country I’m very upset. I feel stripped naked. Humiliated that President was treated as a collaborating accomplice in the escape of a corrupt prophet.

I’m here scratching my skull, what the hell Hon Mkaka was doing with Bushiri or agreeing to meet him. What business was being discussed. If true, I ask the President to discipline Hon Mkaka.

It seems the Hon Minister doesn’t understand powers and sensitivities surrounding the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Malawi must distance itself from Bushiri saga. Send back the fugitive. We have a lot to lose. We have Our name. Our integrity.

The Tweet of South Africa’s Minister of Finance is extremely damaging. He is highly regarded in Business circles and multilateral institutions around the globe. We can’t afford that damage Send the Fugitive Back.

Ndawala pa Town …..