By Apostle Joseph

I have followed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s homecoming hullabaloo with startlement. How did the Man of God do it? Did he escape in a basket like Apostle Paul (Saul) in Damascus? Did he just slip away like Jesus Christ in Nazareth? Anyway, this is a story for another day.

However, I am deeply concerned as a Man of God when I look at how his own people in Malawi are mercilessly bushwhacking the Prophet. Why are you ignoring Christ Jesus’s questing? I thought he said only unblemished saints are permitted to cast the first stone at the adulterous woman? “The Jewish leaders continued to ask him their question. So he stood up and said, “Anyone here who has never sinned should throw the first stone at her.”

Then Jesus stooped down again and wrote on the ground. When they heard this, they began to leave one by one. The older men left first, and then the others. Jesus was left alone with the woman standing there in front of him. He looked up again and said to her, “Where did they all go? Did no one judge you guilty?” She answered, “No one, sir.” Then Jesus said, “I don’t judge you either. You can go now, but don’t sin again.” ‭‭John‬ ‭8:7-11‬ ‭ERV‬‬

Where are you gathering the courage to try and take out a log from Bushiri’s eyes? With all that dirt in your own hands and your own eyes—I believe you are better off leaving the scene and allow the son of man to take charge. Did you not hear Jesus say, “Go but sin no more?“Why would you focus on the flaw in someone else’s life and yet fail to notice the glaring flaws of your own?

How could you say to your friend, ‘Let me show you where you’re wrong,’ when you’re guilty of even more? You’re being hypercritical and a hypocrite!

First acknowledge your own ‘blind spots’ and deal with them, and then you’ll be capable of dealing with the ‘blind spot’ of your friend.” ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭7:3-5‬ ‭TPT‬‬.

Let me state that I am not a follower of Prophet Bushiri and I have never met him in person. I even doubt if I have ever watched him talk for more than five minutes until yesterday when I watched his presser.At this point, only God knows if Bushiri is guilty or not. Spare me the role of passing judgement on him. Let me leave that to the Lord.

But even if Bushiri was a sinner (who is not?), I don’t see anything wrong spiritually with his decision to leave South Africa for Malawi.We all know the crime rate in South Africa. If the Prophet’s life was indeed in danger—then he made a wise decision to escape.

Looking at what the Prophet has achieved at his age without trying to pass judgment on how he has accumulated his wealth, I know for certain that he is not stupid. I believe he is a cunning and astute businessman. I am sure Bushiri has made his calculations right. Forget his basic education—he has enough Masters Degrees and PhDs among his advisory team. I guess for now, let’s wait, grab some popcorn and enjoy the drama.

Don’t forget to pray for him if you are a believer like me.Remember, God is not happy with the death of a sinner. God wants all of us to repent and be saved. So assuming Bushiri’s relationship with God is not rosy, then it’s the wish of God for him to bolt in order to preserve his life to give him a chance to repent. “I, the Lord God, don’t like to see wicked people die. I had much rather see them turn back from their sins and live.” ‭‭Ezekiel‬ ‭18:23‬ ‭CEV‬‬.

Knowing Malawians, Bushiri would have been a hero by now if he arrived home in an expensive casket. His death could have been trending just like that of Ginimbi. We could have been tub-thumping Bushiri’s business astuteness in our social media eulogies. The guy is just too young to die. He has kids to take care of. What’s wrong with you people?

Let me remind you. What Bushiri has done is what Apostle Paul did in Damascus when some Jews planned to kill him. He escaped in a basket with the help of some of his friends. I am sure Bushiri was brought into the country in a modern day basket—As to who put him in a basket, that’s a story for another day.

“After many days, the Jews met together. They decided that they would kill Saul. But someone told Saul about this. The Jews carefully watched the gates of the city all day and all night. They wanted to catch Saul and to kill him. But one night, Saul’s friends helped him to leave the city secretly. They put him in a basket, and they put him through a hole in the city wall. Then they let the basket go slowly down to the ground outside the city.” Acts‬ ‭9:23-25‬ ‭(EASY‬‬).

Even Jesus Christ at some point during his ministry had to run away when some religious people from a Synagogue in his home town of Nazareth tried to kill him by throwing him down the cliff.“When the people in the synagogue heard Jesus say this, they became so angry that they got up and threw him out of town. They dragged him to the edge of the cliff on which the town was built, because they wanted to throw him down from there. But Jesus slipped through the crowd and got away.” ‭‭Luke‬ ‭4:28-30‬ ‭CEV‬‬Scripture Reference

“I am not trying to please people. I want to please God. Do you think I am trying to please people? If I were doing that, I would not be a servant of Christ.” ‭‭Galatians‬ ‭1:10‬ ‭CEV‬‬