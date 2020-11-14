BT Synod Guard Arrested For Raping Moderator’s 15yr old Daughter Around 21:45pm In Toilet

Police in Blantyre have arrested Clement Selenje, 31, for allegedly defiling a 15 year old girl.

Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi, said Selenje, who is a security guard at St. Micheals and All Angels CCAP Church, defiled the girl, a daughter to one of the cleaners within the establishment of the church, on Wednesday at around 21:45 pm in one of the toilets located at the compound.

Selenje is expected to appear in court once investigations are finalised, where he will face defilement charges.