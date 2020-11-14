Africa Inspire Foundation Launches ‘Slogan’ Competition

A local non-governmental organization, the Africa Inspire Foundation (AIP) has launched a ‘Slogan’ competition in which they are calling for creative minds to develop a slogan for the organization.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the organization, the competition is open to all people across the globe regardless gender and age.

“We are inviting creative minds to develop a Chichewa and English slogan to suit our mission and vision,” reads the statement in part adding that the winner will walk away with a monetary prize.

The statement further said the Slogan should be inline with Africa Inspire Foundation’s Vision and Mission.

The slogan should be send africaisnprefoundation@gmail.com before 23rd November 2020 which is the closing date for the competition

“Our mission is to inspire the youth to develop the mindset necessary to excel amidst challenges and setting the youth on the path towards attainment of excellence.

And our Vision is to create a conducive environment that will ensure the youth optimize their potential, identify opportunities, achieve economic independence and realize their life goals,” said the statement.

Africa Inspire Foundation was registered under Non-Governmental Board and Council for Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi. It targets the youths between the ages of 10 and 35.

Among others, AIF focuses on Health Development and Nutrition, Youth leadership development, Climate Change and Youth Entrepreneurship.