Poet Hudson Chamasowa Working On Poetry Book

By Mphatso John Sam

Blantyre, November 13, Mana: Veteran Poet Hudson Chamasowa said he is working on an anthology poetry book tilted Ndakatulo Za Makono which themes various contemporary issues including academic and Christian life as well as people and cultural beliefs.

My second book after my debut literature book, The Familiar Stranger– Chamasowa

In a written response on Friday, Chamasowa said he is only remaining with the analytical part where he shall expand the themes and attach questions and activities per piece of poem for people to hear new stories that align to contemporary thinking.

While saying he has not co-authored with anyone, the poet said he started writing the book in 2013 and since then he has been seeking permission of other writers to gather and feature their works in the anthology.

He said: “Malawian vernacular literature needs to be seriously revisited. Reading culture is fast dying because people have stopped writing. Thus why I am working on contemporary literature knowing time has changed and people need to hear new stories aligning to contemporary thinking.”

The poet famed for poems Ku Simongoliya and Ndende Ya Mizimu, said he is planning to first release an online copy of the book before coming up with a hard copy adding that the online copy will be available end November.

“this is my second book after my debut literature book, The Familiar Stranger, which is English Literature For Junior Secondary School In Malawi. The book has been in school syllabus for seven years now,” said Chamasowa

The vernacular poet-cum-writer said poetry is very important because it addresses issues differently adding it is a powerful tool for communication. He also said that poetry could be used to market brands or disseminate awareness campaign messages.

The holder of Bachelor of Arts Humanities from Chancellor College, Chamasowa, currently works as a Copywriter at the Jupiter Drawing Room and also as a Station Manager for Ufulu Fm.