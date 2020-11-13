Nankhumwa Joins Thyolo Residents in Clean Up Campaign

By Tikondane Vega

Thyolo, November 13, Mana: Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has advised people in Thyolo district to take cleanup campaign seriously saying it is a step towards achieving a clean district.

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the initiative in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Nankhumwa who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central said this in Thyolo District on Friday during the launch of district cleanup campaign where he was the guest of honour.

He said being an experienced politician who has worked in several key Ministries like Local Government he understands well the importance of cleanliness in districts like Thyolo adding it is cleanliness which builds a health person who can positively contribute to the development of the country.

Nankhumwa said it is the wish of the Chakwera administration to see cleanliness in all places including homes so that sicknesses that are caused by poor hygiene can be reduced in Thyolo and the country at large.

“It pleased President Lazarus Chakwera to delegate me so that I can launch this campaign in Thyolo district. When I was approached to do this I did not hesitate but to accept knowing that issues of cleanliness is very crucial in every life.

“Hence am urging people in Thyolo and council at large to take this exercise seriously such that even in rural areas communities should be able to have special days of cleaning so that everybody can benefit from this initiative,” said Nankhumwa while urging the council to have permanent dumping sites.

Thyolo Council Chairperson, Sandram Maulana, said he will mobilize fellow councilors and chiefs to ensure that issues of cleanliness should be everywhere in the district saying the initiative has come at a right time when everybody needed it for safety purposes.

Maulana said the council will make sure that it should have permanent dumping site because the cleanliness is likely to generate more wastes that will require proper disposal in the district.

He said, “I would like to tell people in Thyolo district that cleanup campaign is a voluntary work and is for the benefit of each one of us, therefore, we need to take this initiative seriously so that we can have a clean district.”

Senior Chief Mchiramwera has since welcomed the cleanup initiative saying it is a good starter pack in as far as promotion of good health is concerned adding Thyolo needs to work as a team regardless of political affiliations.

The launch of cleaning exercise started at District Commissioners (DC) office with the sweeping exercise up to the Thyolo-Mulanje road before speech ceremony at Thyolo Market.