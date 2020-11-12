NBS Sponsors K5.5 MDF Golf Tourney

By John Saukira

NBS Bank plc for the second year running, joined golfers at Lilongwe Golf Club for the annual Military Veterans Charity Golf Tournament, organised by the Malawi Defence Force.

The tournament was held in aid to raising funds towards the caring of MDF veterans. NBS Bank was the main sponsor of the tournament with contributions by assisting in the organization of the tournaments and event, sponsorship of assorted trophies and prizes given to the winners, and through a monetory donation of MWK5,500,000.00 towards the charity.

NBS’s Olivia Kadzamira, said main reasons that prompted the bank to come forward and be part of the noble event is that as Malawians “It is our responsibility to look out for the welfare of our elderly and more so of those who fought on our behalf for various reasons.

“We appreciate the great sacrifice of those who served our country; they are true patriots who need not to be forgotten. ” she said.

Kadzamira said apart from that, many members of the MDF are long-standing customers of NBS Bank, with over 11years of banking with them

“And we recognise them as our key Customers with whom we would like to continue building a strong relationship.” she said.