MANEB Boss Chiunda Suspended Over MSCE Leakage

File Photo: Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa faces Suspended MANEB Director, General, Gerald Chiunda

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) Executive Director Gerald Chiunda has been suspended pending investigations into the leakage of this year’s Malawi School Certification of Education (MSCE) examination papers.

According to a suspension letter signed by MANEB’s Vice Chairperson, Edith Mmela the suspension is with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the board, I am writing you to inform that the board has resolved to suspend you from duty in your capacity as Executive Director with immediate effect in order to allow the board to conduct thorough investigation into the matter,” reads the suspension letter.

According to Mmela, preliminary investigations in the matter, found there was evidence of gross negligence in the efficient and effective management and conduct of the MSCE examinations specifically in the office of the suspended Executive Director

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambuwa Wirima said investigations on the leaked MSCE examinations are at an advanced stage and soon the nation would be communicated on the findings.

The Deputy Minister Wirima said a number of players have been involved including security agents who are doing independent investigations.

MANEB cancelled the 2020 MSCE examinations on 4th November, 2020 after public outcry on massive leakage of the examination papers.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje made the announcement in Lilongwe during a press briefing about the cancellation and that new exams would be administered in March 2021.

However, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera directed that the exams be retaken in January next year. He also ordered the firing of all Maneb staff implicated in the scandal.