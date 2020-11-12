Limbe Leaf Donates K40 million School Equipment to Mzimba Rural School

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Hez (second right) poses with the pupils

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf) on Monday donated various school items worth K40 million to a rural Majiga Primary School in Mpherembe in Mzimba District as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

Donating the items which included 130 desks, two toilet blocks and washing facilities for both boys and girls, writing materials, books and sports equipment, Limbe Leaf Corporate Affairs Manager Leah Hez said the company is passionate about education and keeping children in school hence the support.

“Limbe Leaf is passionate about education and keeping children in school. All our farmers and our children are sensitized on the dangers and effects of using child labour and the fact that Limbe Leaf does not allow nor condone the use of children that are under 18 for any tobacco related work.”

“Children of school going age should be in school and not tobacco fields. This is why as a company we saw it fit to procure these sporting and learning materials. A conducive environment enables children to learn better, the learners’ books and teaching materials given will fill any gaps that the school had that may have impeded learning or teaching,” said Hez.

She said the sports materials are meant to encourage extra-curricular activities.

“Learning does not happen in just the 4 corners of a classroom but also outside. With games like chess and table tennis, learners will be able to develop their spatial and motor skills that further enhance their ability to understand the material the teachers give to them,” explained Hez.

Among other items that were donated were 400 reusable sanitary pads which Hez said would ensure that girls never miss a day of learning.

Hez and Luhanga (standing) with some of the items donated

Primary Education Adviser (PEA) for Enkondhlweni zone Godfrey Luhanga thanked Limbe Leaf for the ‘remarkable donation’ saying it will help reduce absenteeism at the school.

“Your assistance at Majiga school will help the school to improve learner seat ratio, dropout rate, pass rate and will also reduce absenteeism rate since learners now will have all the necessities here at school.”

“Let me also urge members of staff of this school, learners, chiefs and the entire community to take care of these precious gifts so that they should last long and benefit others,” said Luhanga.

Headmaster for Majiga Primary School Kunani Nyoni thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation saying his school is becoming a role model school.

He said Limbe Leaf previously constructed classrooms and teachers houses. “The addition of sports equipment for after school activities, books, toilet facilities and sanitary pads for the girls, will continue to enhance Majiga School’s capacity in delivering quality education,” said Nyoni.

Majiga School has an overall enrolment of 526 pupils consisting of 286 boys and 240 girls against 9 teachers.