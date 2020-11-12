Chakwera Off to South Africa

By Manasse Nyirenda

Malawi and South Africa relations paramount- Chakwera

Lilongwe, November 12, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has described South Africa as a very important partner to Malawi and his quest to connect with Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) leadership.

Chakwera made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Thursday before he departed for South Africa for a two day State Visit.

He said apart from being Malawi’s biggest trading partner South Africa also has a historical connection to Malawi in terms of labour supply.

“I think you understand that South Africa is our biggest partner. Historically, we have also had many Malawians working in South Africa and some issues regarding labour are yet to be resolved. And then we have a lot of Malawians in South Africa presently and we also want to look at their welfare.

“So, issues to do with Malawi and South Africa relations are paramount and then you know also South Africa is the Chair of African Union (AU). So, my desire to connect with leadership in SADC Region, South Africa is a very important partner,” he said.

The president is expected to return home on Friday, November 13.