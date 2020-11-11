Graphic Photos: Nkhotakota Man Beats Wife to Coma, Dump Her Body in Forest

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Eneless lying in agony at Nkhotakota District Hospital

Nkhotakota, November 11, Mana: Police in Nkhotakota have arrested a man suspected of severely assaulting his wife and later dumping her in the bush presuming she was dead.

Nkhotakota police Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Williams Kaponda confirmed of the incident on Wednesday and identified the victim as Eneless Julias (30) of Chikamba Village, while the man is Hussain Alifu Magaya, 30, of Mankhwazi Village, both from Senior Chief Mwadzama in the district.

According to Kaponda, the victim has disclosed that the two are currently on separation over family matters, but she met the husband on Tuesday when coming from Chibothera market in the district.

“Magaya then started beating the wife with whom he has six children for no apparent reason, which resulted into her sustaining deep cuts in the head.

“When he thought that she was dead, he dragged her into the bush and covered the body with grass,” said Kaponda.

A guardian helps Eneless in hospital where she is receiving medical help

The Police PRO said in the evening, some children who were hunting mice found her unconscious and alerted some people who rushed her to Nkhotakota District Hospital where she is admitted.

Police arrested the husband who was seeking refuge in Nkhanga Village in the same district.

He will appear in court soon to answer to the charge of attempted murder which is contrary to Section 223 of the Penal Code.