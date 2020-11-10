We Stand By Our Story, It Was Nick Chakwera!

….Drunk Nick Chakwera bashes Supreme Court Justice Car

…Indians rush to the scene

….Bags of money taken out of vehicle

Indian businessmen inspecting Nick Chakwera’s vehicle

State House spin doctor Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni, a son in law to President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday tried hard to ‘hide’ his brother-in-law and Chakwera’s first born son Nick from a drunk scandal which saw him bashing a vehicle for a Supreme Court Justice in Blantyre on Saturday night.

Kampondeni used the weekly State House briefings to ‘dispel fake news’ on social media that Nick who was carelessly drunk caused the accident in Blantyre on Saturday night.

Kampondeni said Nick was not involved in the accident as he was in Lilongwe but another relation of the President. He refused to name the ‘relation of the President’ who was involved in the car crash.

Well, we still stand by our story that it was Nick Chakwera who caused the accident in Blantyre on Saturday night and was whisked to Lilongwe in the early hours of Sunday to look like he had been in Lilongwe all weekend.

Nick Chakwera’s vehicle fell on the sides

Our source is impeccable, the one who was involved in the accident is Nick Chakwera, and he knows him and recognized him so this attempt to exonerate him from the accident is laughable.

This is why Kampondeni never mentioned about the bags of money that were found in Nick Chakwera’s vehicle and also the presence of Indians immediately after the accident happened.

Well, let us tell you this, these (Indians) are the people who transported Nick Chakwera to Lilongwe in the early hours of Sunday and we have the number plate of the vehicle they were using, we also have their names and addresses, refute one more time and we will expose you even the deal Nick was cutting in Blantyre with the Indians and got paid the ‘deposit’ which was found in his car.

So we stand by our story, it is not fake, Sean Kampondeni wants it to look fake, it is a time bomb, he knows if it explodes, it will be disaster hence calling it ‘fake’.

So refute one more time and you are in for the real shocker!

Do it.