Warm Heart of Sex: Man Arrested for Raping Three Women in Dowa

Police in Dowa have arrested a 34-year-old man, Stephano Kaboko Chipiku for allegedly raping three women, one after another, aged 17, 24 and 32

Dowa Police Public Relations Officer, Sub-inspector Gladson M’bumpha confirmed the development on Tuesday morning.

He said the three went to fetch wild fruits (Masuku) in Kongwe Forest Reserve and whilst there they met Chipiku who was armed with a machete.

“The suspect threatened the three women and forcibly had sexual intercourse with them one after another,” said M’bumpha

According to M’bumpha, the victims are currently being treated at Dowa District Hospital.

The suspect comes from Kambome Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa.