Murder Of Chinese Couple In Karonga Shocks Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Lilongwe has expressed shock at the suspected murder of a Chinese business couple in Karonga district.

In a statement awhile ago, the embassy says “… this murder is an independent criminal case, and therefore requests the Malawi Police to investigate the heinous crime immediately and thoroughly and bring the suspects to justice as soon as possible.

” We sincerely wish all Malawians and foreigners in the country can continue to enjoy peace and security in Malawi”.

The bodies of the two Chinese nationals were found in their shop in Karonga. The Chinese Embassy has described this a brutal murder. Police have since deployed a special taskforce to investigate the case.