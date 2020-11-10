MCP Renames Mombera University to M’mbelwa

By Zenak Matekenya

Mzuzu, November 9, Mana: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration has expressed its commitment to complete the construction of Mombera University which it says will be renamed to M’mbelwa University.

Former President, Peter Mutharika laid a foundation stone for construction of the university in 2015.

Speaking during a Weekly Presidential Diary Monday at Mzuzu State Lodge, State House Press Secretary who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s spokesperson, Brian Banda hinted that construction of the university is among the priority government projects in Northern Region.

He said when completed, the university will be called M’mbelwa University in fulfillment of the campaign promise the new administration made during the previous tripartite election.

Banda also mentioned of the construction of mini capitol hill in Mzuzu City where presidential and ministry offices will be housed for the president and ministers to work effectively while in the region.

He added that government would also construct new Mzuzu University Campus which will diversify programs and increase intake of leaners for the college.

While expressing government’s wish to also promote eco-tourism in the region by constructing roads in tourism hot spots such as Chintheche in Nkhata Bay, the State House Press Officer said there was need for patience for some of the projects may take longer.

During the event, Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to President Chakwera, Sean Kampondeni denied a Daily Times report that said the President had not given letters of appointment to Democratic Progressive Party Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Commissioners Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje.

He said the President had said he had left the issue in the hands of relevant authorities to determine the findings of the courts that found the said commissioners incompetent.

He further refuted social media reports that the President’s son was involved in a car accident.