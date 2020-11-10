Hot Weather to Continue in Malawi- MET

By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, November 10, Mana: The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the country will continue experiencing hot weather conditions up to November 12, 2020.

A press statement released on Monday, signed by Director of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Jolamu Nkhokwe, has confirmed the development.

Nkhokwe said the country is experiencing extreme-heat weather conditions due to high temperatures.

“Each and every year in October and November, the country experiences high temperatures due to pre-seasonal heating of the atmosphere, which is a needed requirement to attract weather systems that generate the first rains in the country.

“The high temperatures are due to direct heat energy from the sun that is positioned overhead over Malawi.

“Currently, weather forecasts indicate that the country will continue to experience the high temperatures until Thursday, 12 November, 2020,” reads the statement in part.

He, therefore, urged the public to follow all pieces of advice to mitigate the impact of hot weather conditions.

“During extreme-heat weather conditions, with temperatures ranging from 32 to 40 degrees Celsius, the public experiences tiredness, while between 41˚ and 54 degrees Celsius, the public can experience heat- stroke, a condition that is experienced when the body is not able to properly cool itself by sweating.

“As the public is experiencing these extreme-heat weather conditions due to high temperatures, the public is encouraged to drink plenty of water, even if not feeling thirsty, and avoid drinks with caffeine.

“Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing. Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day,” he said in the press statement.

According to the MET Director, from November 1 to 8, Malawi’s Southern Region recorded highest temperatures ranged from 28 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius.

Over Central Malawi highest temperatures ranged from 29 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius while over Northern Malawi, highest temperatures ranged from 27 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees.