Flames Stuck In South Africa

Malawi national football team, the Flames is stuck in Johannesburg, South Africa in full view of Sports Minister Ulemu Msungama due to flight connections.

The Flames and Msungama are travelling to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso ahead of their Group B 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Stallions slated for Thursday.

According to Football Association Of Malawi (FAM), South African based winger Gerald Phiri Jnr, Richard Mbulu, Dennis Chembezi, Rafiq Namwela and Nixon Nyasulu managed to fly out on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, former Flames captain Limbikani Mzava has been ruled out of the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.