Chia Investments Ltd launches ‘Thanzi M’botolo’ Promo.. Mira Up For Grabs

By Mphatso Nkuonera

The grand prize of Thanzi m’botolo promotion

Lilongwe, November 10, Mana: A lucky face will have all smiles on 31st December after winning the grand prize of a car through Thanzi m’botolo Promotion which is currently in progress.

The promotion started in October, this year, and will up to December, 2020.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch in Lilongwe, Chia Investments Company Limited Operations Manager, Chiyambi Mazengera, said through the promotion, the company is giving back to its customers who he said have been loyal to its products since their introduction on the market.

“We decided to thank our clients who support us through this promotion where assorted items will be given out to winners every month end through raffle draws to be conducted randomly in selected open places across the country.

“Lucky customers will go away with various prizes like bicycles, caps, smart phones and t-shirts among others until we bless someone with a Mira type of car.

“The total budget for this promotion is pegged at K5 million,” he said.

He added the company wants to appreciate seeing half of the country’s population reached with their products which are therapeutic in nature.

“We want to expand the market because we envision one day seeing Kombu Max Juice and Umuthi Herbal Juice becoming household names.

“I can assure users of our products that apart from satisfying thirst and hunger, they deal with various ailments haunting man these days like, diabetes, fibroses, high blood pressure and loss of appetite among others.

“Customers have a double profit for using these products as they do not require any refrigeration and purely originate from natural ingredients,” he added.

The company has already prepared seedlings of trees to be planted during this year’s tree planting season so that it supports the vision of government on environment conservation, according to Mazengera.

“We do not pack our products in thin plastics just to comply with the ban available. This year we will plant trees like no body’s business because our company depends on vegetation for its survival.

“May I take this opportunity to urge other herbal producing companies to borrow a leaf from us on replenishing the environment or else we lose business,” he appealed.

Chia Investment Investments Limited is a registered company and also accredited by Malawi Bureau of Standards. It is also an affiliate to Malawi Traditional Healers Umbrella Organization (MTHUO).