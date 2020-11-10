Chakwera, Ramaphosa to Strengthen Ties

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will on Thursday leave the country for South Africa for a two day official duties.

Chakwera will meet Ramaphosa in South Africa- Mkaka

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka the visit will help in strengthening bilateral relations between Malawi and the Republic Of South Africa.

“This trip will give President Chakwera and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa an opportunity to learn from each other as well as strengthen the two countries bilateral relations,” said Mkaka

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the full details of Chakwera’s official to the Republic of South Africa will be announced later.