Underweight AIP Fertiliser: Amwenye Caught Paints Down Again, Back to Stealing

…Give AIP to Admarc and SFFFRM ndi Nasfam

AGORA: Stealing from poor Malawians

As there is no one to fear, Agora Limbe depot has been caught red handed selling underweight cheaper fertilizer.

A citizen did a citizenry job by passing through the depot after noting a fertilizer bag that seemed smaller than the normal 50kg net and upon his arrival at Agora (Limbe depot) he requested the staff to weigh the bags as they seemed smaller. At first they were refusing with excuses that they had no weighing scale but after a citizen threatened them they quickly did the weighings and the following were the outcomes with no 50 kg weight found so far.

36 kgs

37 kgs

40 Kgs

42 kgs

Many were 36 kgs bags.

Apparently poor people are sleeping outside cheaper fertilizer selling depots due to what they call network problems in many selling depots, some are selling this cheaper fertilizer at K7500 and others selling people underweight quantities.

This is torture and unacceptable to poor people who hope for a better day through nsima only and going through such torture and thievery is unacceptable and as citizens we’ve to take necessary action. This fertilizer is meant for the poor not dealers to be stealing this fertilizer.

Let all citizens go and do their necessary checks in all cheaper fertilizer selling depots.

We don’t have to wait for the president or vice president to solve this problem. Citizens I humbly request you to arrest anyone playing dirty on this program, verify with the selling staff about network problems and demand network availability within 24 hours because this isn’t your problem and if found anyone selling higher than the initial or recommended price. In case you face stubborn sellers who’re acting in a clever manner just panel beat them instantly, you didn’t vote for continuation of torture, who’ever thinks is clever to torture you must be tortured oneself.

Zikomo