NDIZOTHEKA KUKHALA WANTHANZI: TNM Employees In Nature Walk

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Ndizotheka Kukhala Wanthanzi: TNM employees and families relax at Milare after nature walk

TNM plc employees on Saturday trekked down the slopes of Chikwawa road in an 8 kilometre nature walk as part of the company’s health week.

The employees led by TNM Acting Chief Executive Officer Arnold Mbwana walked from Milare to Kamuzu view and back before proceeding to College of Medicine Sports grounds for more health activities.

Speaking to members of the press after the nature walk at Milare, M’bwana said TNM values the health of its employees and that there is need to live a healthy-balanced life.

“We have been running our health week from 2-6 November, 2020 in all the regions and we scheduled an employee awareness campaign with the primary goal of maintaining and improving employees’ healthy living through proper diet, exercises, stress management and illness prevention. We believe that if we achieve this goal we will improve on our productivity,” said Mbwana.

He said the theme of the campaign is ‘Ndizotheka kukhala wanthanzi’ and the climax of the campaign will be the first ever TNM socials sports day to be held on Saturday 14th November 2020 at the College of Medicine Sports Grounds in Blantyre.

“We have a holistic approach in our campaign where we will be looking at physical wellness, spiritual wellness, social wellness, emotional wellness, financial wellness and dental care among others. We believe that a healthy workforce will serve our customers better,” said Mbwana.

One of the employees Grace Jana hailed TNM for the health week saying it has helped employees’ healthy lives.

“It is important to take part in these exercises because it is sometimes stressful just to be in the office all the time. I feel refreshed with the walk that we have had and the aerobics that we have been having the whole week. It is good for our health and everyone is geared to give out their best at work,” said Jana.