Lack Of Mobility Suffocating Immigration Operations

By Andrew Mkonda

Chimwendo Banda at Songwe border post

Karonga, November 6, Mana: Songwe Border Immigration Officer In-Charge (OC), Richard Chidwala has said lack of vehicles for the department’s operations was one of the major challenges contributing to increase of illegal immigrants into the country.

He was speaking Thursday when Homeland Security Minister Richard, Chimwendo Banda visited the border post.

Chidwala said the only vehicle which they have in the district is based at Karonga District Immigration Office and it’s the same vehicle which they use for routine borderline patrols and other operations.

“If we can have additional vehicles or motorcycles, I am optimistic that we can ably intensify security along the borderlines and close all uncharted routes but with the situation in which we are, in it is very difficult to achieve that,” he pointed out.

The OC pleaded with the government and other well-wishers to assist the department with any mode of mobility for them to conduct their duties properly.

Banda described the concerns as genuine for improved border operations.

“Plans are in the pipe line to address the challenges as this is the biggest border post in the country and deserves to be supported,” he said.

People in Karonga use about 15 uncharted routes to and from Tanzania and some community members along the Songwe River banks aid and abet illegal immigrants as one of their source of income.