Police Officers Warned Against Corruption

By Carren Mumba

Rumphi, November 5, Mana: Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda has urged police officers in the country to desist from indulging in corrupt acts when discharging their duties if they are to be trusted by the public.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking Wednesday when he visited Rumphi Police Station and Rumphi Prison.

He warned that government will not tolerate any malpractices of corruption by public officers to ensure professionalism and discipline.

“This is the time to promote professionalism and discipline in the public service so that we can provide quality services to the public and you should, therefore, stop conducting your business as usual.

“I should make it clear that this government will not shield anybody involved in any form of malpractice.

“The government will make sure that the rule of law takes its course if one is found on the wrong side of the law,” said Chimwendo Banda.

He, however, acknowledged challenges such as poor housing for officers, inadequate human and material resources that the institutions face. He added that the challenges affect the quality of service delivery.

“I understand there are a lot of challenges that these security agencies face. I have been told several challenges including inadequate accommodation for officers, low funding for operations as well as inadequate human resource.

“I pledge that government will do something to address these challenges,” he promised.

Chimwendo said his ministry has already started lobbying for more funding allocations for the institutions’ operations, construction of houses and recruitment of more officers for improved service delivery.

“We have designed mechanisms for curbing the plundering of public resources so that the available resources are used effectively for the benefit of the institutions and the public,” the Homeland Security Minister said.

In his remarks, Rumphi Police Station Officer in-Charge, Edward Chingaipe said his office would continue to work hand in hand with other stakeholders in crime prevention in the district.

“Let me thank you for your visit to appreciate the challenges which we face and we will continue engaging other stakeholders in making the district crime free,” said Chingaipe.

Chingaipe further requested the minister to consider allocating more officers to the station for the establishment of more police units and posts to enhance security in the district.

“As a district, we have inadequate human resource; therefore, I am requesting you to consider allocating more police officers to Rumphi so that we can effectively discharge our duties.