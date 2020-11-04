Nankhumwa Calls for Inquiry Into MSCE Exams Saga

We need Commission of Inquiry- Nankhumwa

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to set up a commission of inquiry to establish circumstances that led to shocking revelations of examination papers leakages.

Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, made the call on Wednesday following the cancellation of this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

“I wish to request President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to immediately set up a Commission of Inquiry to establish what led to the shocking leakage of examination papers.

Such a Commission of Inquiry must comprise education experts and other relevant members drawn from the public and private sectors and not politicians,” said Nankhumwa in a statement

Meanwhile, President Chakwera is expected to address the nation tomorrow on Thursday over the issue.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Education, MANEB will administer fresh MSCE examinations in March 2021.