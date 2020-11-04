MEC Threatens To Call Off Karonga By-Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has threatened to call-off the November 10 by-elections in Karonga Central Constituency amidst political violence.

We will have no option- Kachale

MEC’s Chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale issued the warning on Wednesday through Press Statement.

Kachale said if the current wave of violent acts and intimidation persist in the constituency the commission will have no option but to call-off the by-elections.

“The Commission is warning all the candidates, political parties and the electorate in the constituency that if acts of violence and intimidation persist, it will have no choice but to call off the by- election to protect lives and property,” said Kachale

MEC further reminded all electoral stakeholders that all violent activities committed during electoral period remain criminal and advised relevant security agencies to take appropriate measures as required by law.