UMP Awards Nominees Set for November 28

The Urban Music People(UMP) says nominees for the 2020 UMP awards will be announced on Saturday, 28 November at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre during the Fashion 4 Change red-carpet event.

UMP and its partner Fashion 4 Change Global Malawi (F4C) announced the development through a Press statement dated 2 November 2020 made available to the publication.

According to the statement, music artist Kelly Kay and budding artist Rashley will space up the Fashion 4 Change event. The proceeds for the event will be used to buy tree seedlings which will be planted across the country.

Commenting on the Partnership, F4C Public Relations Officer Christina Mabvuto said they decided to partner with UMP because they share same objectives of promoting arts, music and culture.

“We partnered with UMP because we all share the same objectives to promote arts, culture and music. We have organised an event that is happening on 28th November, 2020 at Golden Peacock in Blantyre.

Our main objective is to plant 1million trees across Malawi in areas highly affected with deforestation and create awareness in schools and communities for people to plant trees,” said Mabvuto

On his part, UMP Project Manager, Khumbo Finto expressed happiness with the partnership saying will go a long way in promoting fashion industry in the country,

“We are happy to join forces with Fashion 4 Change again this year; we support their cause for environmental sustainability.

We share the mission to promote Malawi fashion sector through fashion awards and their fashion event,” said Finto

UMP Awards is an annual event held every December to honour different people on different categories for the work they have done throughout the year. This year’s event will be held virtually on December 19.