NBS Bank Assures Customers Safety Of Their Money

We have stringent security protocols – Ngwenya

The NBS Bank management has assured its customers regarding the safety of the customer’s finances.

Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwanele Ngwenya made the assurance through the press statement made available the publication.

Ngwenya said the Bank is aware of rumours going round in social media platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook concerning the Bank.

“We would like to assure all our customers that their deposits and customer data are safe. There is no loss of customer funds as has been reported.”

He said as a Bank: “We have stringent security protocols to ensure protection of depositors’ funds. We encourage the media to engage the Bank to verify information in order to maintain professionalism and to avoid unnecessary panic.”

Ngwenya further assured NBS Bank customers that their deposits are safe and intact contrary to social media reports.