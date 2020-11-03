Chilima Assures MDF Of Continued Government Support

By Tione Andsen

Veteran Soldier poses for a photo with Vice President Saulos Chilima-Pic by Lisa Kadango, MANA

Government has assured Malawi Defence Force (MDF) that it would continue supporting them in any endeavours.

Vice President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima made the assurance recently when he presided over annual Military Veterans Charity Golf Tournaments at Lilongwe Golf Club.

He said government was committed to providing policies and it was ready to play any different roles where necessary.

Chilima said the Golf Tournament was aimed to commemorate and celebrate what the senior citizens of the country did in fighting for the country’s freedom.

“We want to appreciate what fellow citizen living and departed for their commitment to protecting our country by participating in the two world wars. We are cheering their lives,” he said.

The Vice President thanked organizers and sponsors saying the tournament would have not being a success if Golfers were not there.

Chilima commended NBS Bank, Toyota Malawi and other sponsorship for joining hands to support the noble cause of raising funds to help the War Veterans.

He pointed that, “Today, was a playing day and we have enjoyed a 7 kilometre walk those that love of the game there was need to invest into sport and that the game should love them. We are spending too much time and winning nothing.”

The Vice President joked that there must be love between golfers and golf otherwise they need to look after other sporting discipline if there was no love.

Chilima congratulated the participating teams and the winners in various categories.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, David Beer that MDF for organizing the Golf tournament in order to help the war veterans.

He said UK and MDF continue working together by participating in joint peace mission trainings.

Malawi Defence Commander, General Vincent Nundwe thanked NBS Bank for being main sponsor of the tournament and other sponsors.

He said the money raised from the tournament would be used to the intended purpose to improve the welfare of the war veterans.

Nundwe said MDF was committed to assisting the War Veterans to adhere to their plight at various levels and that was why we established the veterans Ex-service League of Malawi (VELOM) to be responsible for the Veterans Affairs.

“Government has step up its gear to ensuring that the concerns of our veterans are addressed. We wish to appeal to corporate world and well wishers to help both MDF and government enabling war veterans to live decent lives through the provision of any assistance,” the Commander pointed out.

NBS Bank Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Benadicto Nkhoma the Bank appreciate what the soldiers did to the nation that’s why we have peace.

He said the Banks invested K 15 million to organize the Golf Tournament.

Nkhoma thanked MDF for being a partner and they have been working with them for the past 10 years.

The Vice President auctioned a re-turn air ticket to Johannesburg at K 15.5 million and Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa bought the ticket.

NBS Bank presented a K 1.5 million to the War Veterans.

The winners of the 2020 Veterans Charity Golf Tournament with 50 points were Fortune Lee and Cathy Matula went away with kitchen utensils.