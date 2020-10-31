Tiyeni Timufunire Zabwino Bushiri, Koma Alape!

By Eugene Khumbanyiwa, South Africa

FAKE MIRACLE: The “Angels” that appeared in Bushiri Church

Ndiyakhula mu chichewa, kuno ndi kumbali aMalawi azanga. M’busa uja anaonjeza utambwali dziko la eni. A Malawi timamukonda, koma munthu uja atafikapo anatitukwana, ati ife ansanje. Ati polofeti kwao sayamikilidwa ndichifukwa anachoka kwathu. Ati tili ndi nsanje. Pano polofeti zamuonekera kwa eni.

Ine ndikudziwa anthu ambiri kuno okuti wa abera ena azigogo, ine misozi. Koma ndilibe chokamba. Tiyeni tidikire khoti lilamule mlandu.

Anthu ena okuti amapanga perefomu ma mirako ku ntchalintchi kwawo ndikuadziwa ine dzimandipweteka chifukwa ambuye ndimawaopa kwambiri. Iye analibe mantha. Kuti ndilakhule muchizungu zituluka mumapepala akuno ngati ndamutaya.

Tiyeni timufunire zabwino, koma alape.

Ambuye amamukonda. koma waononga miyoyo ya athu.

Dzikomo.

ANOTHER FAKE MIRACLE: Bushiri ‘walking in the air’

I’m tired of chichewa. My Spirit is telling me to tell it as it is. If you truly love Bushiri and his wife pray for their repentance. That guy and his whole family must repent, they have destroyed lives for fantasy kind of living.

We are all sinners but he pushed it too far, and destroyed innocent lives in the name of Jesus. I know what i’m talking about. I sin but not in Jesus’s name. I fear that name. The guy doesn’t fear God. Its scary. He had no limit. Thats why he was hiring people to perform miracles in church and scam people in God’s name. Jesus or God’s name mean nothing to him. Thats why he could screw people in God’s name, cos according to him he was god himself.

I speak in the name of Jesus, the name i revere and fear with all my life, that He is Lord. May the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, give him the justice he deserves. And, please restore all those he led astray. May all those who think doesn’t know God and will get lost if he is in prison find a spiritual home to grow. Get to know you through Jesus and your Word. Teach them your Word,Lord, i pray.

Show them the simplicity of the Gospel.

He will repent and bring more souls to you from prison and once forgiven restore his throne for your gifts and callings are of no repentance.

Amen