I was born in DPP and I will die in DPP-Nankhumwa

THE SON OF DPP: Nankhumwa interacts with party leaders in Mwanza

DPP Vice President for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has arrayed social media gossip that he was contemplating quitting DPP to join either MCP or UTM or form his own political party, saying he is the son of DPP and that he shall die a DPP member.

“I was born in DPP. I was there when (late) President Bingu wa Mutharika formed the DPP in 2005. I have never for once thought of leaving this party,” he said.

He said that the gossip is a creation of a few misguided individuals within the high echelons of the party who hold leadership ambitions but fear him as a strong competitor.

Nankhumwa interacts with a party governor in Neno

He decried mudslinging, laying emphasis on unity of purpose among all leaders, saying there is strength in unity.

“Indeed, the party is passing through turbulence pertaining to leadership succession but that shall pass and we must not allow it to distract us from our work from spreading the gospel according to the DPP,” Nankhumwa said.

Nankhumwa took time off his political itinerary to briefly attended the funeral service for the late wife to Group Village Headman Zalewa.