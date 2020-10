File Photo: Shepherd and Mary Bushiri during trial

South Africa based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Spouse Mary will be back in Court today on Friday for the continuation of their bail application.

Prophet Bushiri and wife who have spent close to 11 days behind the bars in South Africa are being accused of fraud and Money laundering amounting to R102 Million.

The suspects began their bail application on Friday last week with their legal team insisting that they had done nothing wrong.