BUSHIRI TRIAL: South Africa To Present Its Closing Arguments On Monday

Prophet Bushiri and his wife appearing in court. Photo: Pertunia

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and three other co-accused will spend another weekend at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

The five have been applying for bail at the Pretoria Magistrates Court and their case has been postponed.

They are facing charges of money laundering, theft and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act involving just over R100 million.

Friday’s proceedings began with the State explaining to the court why the Bushiris and their co-accused should not be granted bail.

The State prosecutor read an affidavit from the investigating officer.

“There is the likelihood that the release of the accused will disturb the public order or undermine the peace and security.”

Thereafter, lawyers for the accused began their arguments.

Lawyers for accused number two said that there was no way that their client could skip the country since she was a permanent resident of South Africa and had no family outside the country.

But the State said that there was a possibility that she could evade trial because her husband tried to flee several times.

Advocate Anneline van den Heever, for the Bushiris and applicant number six, also presented her case, saying that her clients could not be kept in custody in anticipation of punishment.

“If there were in fact intimidation of witnesses, undue influence, corruption at police stations, why has the accuse not been arrested for that?”



The five are due back in court on Monday where the State is expected to present its closing arguments.