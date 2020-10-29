Zomba District Council Under Fire Over Bursary Scheme

By Solister Mogha

Zomba, October 28, Mana: Members of Parliament (MPs) from all constituencies in Zomba district Tuesday took to task Council Officials to explain how the education bursary was being implemented and furnish them with a detailed report.

The request by the Parliamentarians follows revealing reports that some students who are beneficiaries of the scheme, funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) were being sent back from school for failure to pay school fees when partial Council reports were indicating that money was released to various schools that accommodates students on the scheme.

Speaking at the full Council Meeting, Member for Zomba Ntoya Constituency, Nedi Phoya said it was disturbing to note that while money was being deducted for the bursary scheme, a lot of students were being sent back from school.

He said Council officials must bring out names of students benefiting from the programme, money that has been paid and the balances for transparency and accountability.

“The report by the Education Service Committee is very blank and we expected detailed report on how the bursary has been used. We have had many students coming to us complaining about schools chasing them away for failing to pay tuition fees.

“My question, therefore is, where is the money that was deducted from the CDF when the beneficiaries are back from school when initially they were supposed to be in class,” Phoya asked.

Government through the national assembly adopted deduction of a particular percentage from the Constituency Development Fund to the bursary scheme as a way of assisting needy student pursue their education.

About K3 million is yearly deducted from this fund to support students in each constituency and those students benefiting from the scheme only graduates after completing their education career path.

Parliamentarian for Zomba Chingale, Loney Chijere expressed shock over the implementation of the scheme saying a lot of students were being sent back from school.

“It is so pathetic to see students coming asking for help when a provision was already made through the CDF,” she said.

Chairperson for the Education Service Committee, William Muthipa said though the committee tried to probe more on the bursary scheme, there was no answer from the council especially the social welfare office.

“We came up with this incomplete report on the bursary was because we were not assisted despite the efforts we invested to dig the truth,’ he said.

District Commissioner (DC) for Zomba, Dr Smart Gwedemula promised to sort out the issue with the relevant sectors.

He was shocked to note that funds were not being released despite showing to have been deducted from CDF accounts.

“I am learning it here, however let me promise MPs and the whole house that I will investigate and report the findings as soonest as possible,” Dr Gwedemula promised.