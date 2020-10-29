FDH Bank Donates K1million to CIM’ Annual Lake Conference

Chimchere (left) presents the dummy cheque to Banda

FDH Bank plc has donated K1 million to the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Malawi Chapter towards its annual lake conference scheduled for next month in Mangochi.

FDH Bank Marketing Manager Ronald Chimchere said they decided to support CIM because the organization has been in existence for a long time and has spearheaded a lot of changes in the marketing sphere.

“We understand that this year’s theme of the conference is ‘Business agility in the face of disruption’. This is the best theme in the current times especially considering the Covid-19 pandemic, that is why as FDH Bank we decided to help,” said Chimchere.

CIM-Malawi Chapter president Golden Banda thanked FDH Bank plc for the donation saying the bank has been their partner and supported their cause for the past years.

“We are very proud of FDH Bank plc because of its innovations especially the digital innovations, this shows that our marketers are making research to help serve your customers better,” said Banda.

He also said the conference will discuss several issues especially the disruptions that have affected businesses like the Covid-19 situation, the demonstrations and the fresh presidential elections.

“We will discuss and find ways how businesses can overcome these disruptions and finding new ways of marketing for continued business growth,” said Banda.

He also announced that this year’s conference will be headlined by a keynote address by State Vice President Saulos Chilima, an accomplished marketer himself.

Banda also said CIM-Malawi will be transitioning to the Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) and currently going all legislative process at the moment.