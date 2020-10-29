Chakwera Must Call Off His SADAKA And Fire Whoever Advised Him To Undermine His Deputy

BY LEONARD CHIMBANGA

TEAM MALAWI, WE WIN TOGETHER.Mindset change is critical to the National building.

The success of every project depends on the Team aspect.We are supposed to move as a team, operate as a team.Give prominence to the agenda as a Team.It is now beginning to clearly show that we don’t have a shared common vision.

Critical elements are being torn apart in going to the cocktail and going to the Lecture.Mindset change is paramount if you ask me.Unfortunately, you will find that the opposition was not invited to the lecture, because they think we are enemies. Cadets are not supposed to be part of Malawi. That needs to change hence my support for the Mindest change lecture by The Vice President Dr Saulosi Chilima.

I hope the Veep will tackle the role of the opposition. Are we supposed to exist in the New Malawi? Do we deserve jobs?I expected even cabinet ministers should have been going to the Mindset lecture.

This is the problem with hiring certain advisors to mislead a president and telling him to throw a feast to undermine his deputy.

I appeal to President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to call off his Feast and fire whoever advised him to do this.