MINDSET CHANGE: Chakwera To Attend VP’s Public Lecture

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will on Friday attend a Public Lecture titled “The Mindset Change” by Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

According to the Presidential Press Secretary, the President is expected to arrive at the BICC at 6 O’clock in the evening.

Earlier this week, Pilirani Phiri, spokesperson for the Office of the Vice President, told MBC that convener of the public lecture is Dr. Asiyati Chiweza, Associate Professor of Public Administration at Chancellor College.

The lecture will also include question time where the Vice President will take questions from the audience after presentation. MBC.